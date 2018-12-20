Kardashian-Jenner sisters will close their subscription apps in 2019

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years," the women wrote on their sites in a joint statement. "But have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."

They're following their sibling Kendall, who shut down her app and site a year ago with a near-identical statement. The sisters reportedly earned millions from the popular apps, through which they offered fans workout advice, makeup tips, recipes and other updates for $3/month.

It appears as though the family's other apps. including Kim's Kimoji app for emojis, are sticking around, perhaps because they don't require the same time investment as creating exclusive material for the personal apps. With all that new-found extra time, you might see the sisters sharing their lives on Twitter and Instagram even more often.