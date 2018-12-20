Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Hey, Galaxy Note 9 owners: We want to hear from you

If you've spent some quality hands-on time with the Galaxy Note 9, it's time to submit your user review.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
2h ago in Mobile
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

It's been four months since we reviewed Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, a handset that earned an unusually high score of 92. Since then, the phone has racked up a strong army of fans. When we tested it, we found it "lived up to its lofty expectations" with a large, brilliant AMOLED screen, significantly improved S Pen functionalities and an improved battery life that lasted around two days, on average. We also enjoyed the water resistance, fast Snapdragon 845 chip and the updated camera features. However, we were a little disappointed that the phone shipped with an outdated OS (Android Oreo). We also were less than impressed with Bixby, which reviewer Cherlynn Low said is "still kind of a mess."

But that was our experience -- now we want to hear yours. A few of you have already submitted some thoughtful reviews of the Note 9 and have given the handset some outstanding scores, but we'd like to hear from even more real-world users. Are you using DeX mode much? Is the Intelligent Scan unlock feature working flawlessly for you? (Or does it fumble occasionally?) And how bad is Bixby, really? Share all your opinions and impressions on our Galaxy Note 9 database page and give it the score you think it deserves.

Note: Comments have been turned off for this post, please submit your thoughts on the Galaxy Note 9 product page!

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this article: gear, mobile, samsung, thebuyersguide, UserReviews
By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr