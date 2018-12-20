Spotify settles $1.6 billion copyright infringement lawsuit

Last year, Wixen Music Publishing filed a lawsuit against Spotify alleging that the music streaming service was using tens of thousands of songs without the proper licensing. But the $1.6 billion lawsuit has now come to a close as both companies have reached a settlement, Music Business Worldwide reports. "I want to thank Daniel Ek and Horacio Gutierrez, and the whole Spotify team, for working with the Wixen team, our attorneys and our clients to understand our issues, and for collaborating with us on a win-win resolution," Wixen President Randall Wixen said in a statement.