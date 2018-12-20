Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is getting a sequel

The second and third books in Han's trilogy are P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean, though it's unclear what arc the follow-up will take. There's also no word on who'll be directing. The first film follows high school student Lara Jean Covey, whose life is thrown into chaos after her secret love letters for every boy she's ever loved are mysteriously mailed out to them.

Back in October, Netflix said the original was "one of our most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing," so the decision to greenlight a sequel shouldn't come as a surprise -- especially seeing how quick Netflix has been to pull the trigger on second seasons and sequels to its popular shows and movies in the past. It'll also be interesting to see if the film gets a theatrical release in the wake of limited rollouts for Netflix's latest handful of awards hopefuls.

Following the success of its "Summer of Love" batch of rom-coms, which also included The Kissing Booth, the streamer promised more of the same type of content as part of a $2 billion splurge on new originals. It's estimated that Netflix may have spent $13 billion on programming this year alone, exceeding the budgets of its rivals, Amazon and Hulu.