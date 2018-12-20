Wirecutter's best deals: Save $100 on Apple's 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen)

Street price: $180; deal price: $130

Available for $130, this Google Home Hub bundle allows you to get the Home Hub at the typical holiday sale price of $130 but includes 2 Home Minis, a $50 value. It's a great way to jump into smart speakers and displays at a discount if you like the Google ecosystem.

The Home Hub is the Google Assistant capabilities with a display screen pick in our guide to Google's line of Home devices. The Home Mini is our smaller, more affordable pick from the same guide. Of the Home Hub, Grant Clauser and Brent Butterworth wrote, "In October 2018, Google added the video-enabled Home Hub to its lineup. Like the Echo Show from Amazon, the Home Hub includes a smart display that can be used to view photos, recipes, and more, as well a new feature called Home View, a centralized visual command hub for all of your smart-home devices. Unlike the Echo Show, however, the Home Hub doesn't have a built-in camera, so you can't use it for video chats—although this might come as relief to people with privacy concerns."

Of the Home Mini, Clauser and Butterworth wrote, "The company released the $50 Home Mini in October 2017. It's similar to the Echo Dot, although it lacks an auxiliary audio output to plug it into another speaker. It can be paired to a better speaker over Bluetooth, however, and still has complete Google Assistant functionality."

Street price: $190; deal price: $132

Down to $132 in Copper Blue from a street price of $190, this is the best deal we've seen to this point for these true wireless headphones, which had been on sale until $140 until earlier today (and are still $140 in the Copper Black). While we've seen their sibling, the Elite 65t (which we also recommend), slightly lower, those don't offer quite the degree of sweat and moisture resistance as these gym-friendly earbuds.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t is the top pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "We love the Jabra Elite Active 65t because this pair has everything we want in a set of workout headphones and then some. The earbuds are comfortable, they stay put during even the most high-impact moves, they're very sweat resistant, they have easy-to-use controls, they sound great, and they offer a battery life long enough for even marathon exercise sessions. Even better, they sound clear on phone calls, charge quickly, and come with an impressive two-year warranty against sweat and dust."

Street price: $330; deal price: $230

Now $230 in Space Gray from Walmart and the same price from Amazon but with post-Christmas delivery, this is a great price on this recommended tablet. The 6th Gen iPad has a faster processor versus the 5th gen and also offers Apple Pencil support, a nice add-on for tablet artists or notetakers. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 6th gen and $20 less than the price we saw on and off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales.

The 9.7-inch iPad (6th Generation, 32GB) is the top pick in our guide to the best tablet. Nick Guy wrote, "The things that have made all iPads great tablets—an unbeatable selection of outstanding apps, stellar hardware quality, long battery life, and unrivaled customer support—continue to make them the best tablets on the market. The 6th-generation iPad's price is significantly lower than previous models' prices, making it even more appealing and simplifying the decision between it and other iPad models. Although the iPad Pro and iPad mini models will be better for some people, the 6th-generation iPad is the best all-around value."

Street price: $125; deal price: $100

Matching the previous best price we've seen, this smart lock is back down to a $100 from a street price typically around $125. The 3rd Gen August smart lock is ideal for renters or those hoping to avoid intensive DIY as it allows users to retain their existing deadbolt. Typically sales are brief, and while we've seen it at this price before, we've never seen it lower.

The August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) is the budget pick for an existing deadbolt in our guide to the best smart lock. Jon Chase wrote, "The August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) is an affordable choice if you want to use your existing deadbolt (which means you also get to keep your existing key). As with all August products, the instructions and setup process are almost delightfully friendly and thoughtful, with straightforward video instructions. The all-metal housing has reassuring bulk and heft, and the traditional thumb turn has a precise movement. This August is controlled solely by Bluetooth and a smartphone and is able to integrate only with Nest devices—unlike the widely compatible big sibling August Smart Lock Pro—which explains the steep price cut. With the purchase of a August Connect Wi-Fi bridge (buy them together and save some money) this August can then be controlled using Alexa or Google Assistant and accessed remotely when you're not at home."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.