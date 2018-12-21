Amazon expands its airborne shipping fleet to 50 planes

Amazon recently unveiled a gateway operation in Wilmington, Ohio that will open in 2019, and now says it will launch a regional air hub at Fort Worth Alliance airport and an Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airport, both of which will open in 2021. The bottom line for consumers is that Amazon is taking more control of its US shipping operations, which should speed up shipments and reduce prices. Whether drones will ever fit into this operation -- other than as a marketing tool -- remains to be seen.