Old Beyoncé and SZA tracks briefly popped up on streaming services

A couple of previously unseen albums under the name "Queen Carter" have popped up on Apple Music and Spotify. It wasn't another surprise album launch, though -- the fact that it didn't happen on Tidal was kinda telling -- it was a leak. The two ten-track projects entitled Have Your Way and Back Up, Rewind contained old tracks, including Hey Goldmember from her role in Austin Powers way back in 2002. Some of them had been leaked in the past, while the others sounded too unpolished for a legit and intended Beyoncé release. If you were hoping to listen to them, you'd have to find the tracks via other means: they became unplayable until they were completely removed from the platforms a few hours later.