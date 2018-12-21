Google's former AI chief is now an Apple VP

In its announcement, Apple said Giannandrea's team will focus on integrating machine learning products into the company's products more tightly. The hope is to deliver a better, more intelligent and more natural experience for users than what its products are currently capable of. Plus, they're working to make it easier for developers to add AI features to iOS and Mac applications. Giannandrea has only been with Apple since April, but he's definitely qualified for the role: he led the efforts that made AI features an integral part of many Google products.

