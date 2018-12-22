Bethesda says sorry to 'Fallout 76' players with free games

#Repost @bethesda ・・・ #HappyHolidays! ANYONE who logged into the full release of #Fallout76 in 2018 will receive an entitlement for Fallout Classic Collection on PC. This applies to Xbox One and PS4 players, too. The entitlement is expected to go live in early January.

