"Technology is neither good nor bad; nor is it neutral," said the historian Melvin Kranzberg. What technology often is, however, is weird.

As we watch tech pervade society and alter our basic ways of living, let's also not forget the plethora of bizarre trends and profound incompetence it's spawned, too. Looking back at 2018, the editors decided to round up a few of our favorite examples from Engadget and beyond of a peculiar year in tech news. We're sure there's more to come.