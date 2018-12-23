Tesla's mobile app can remotely heat your seats

Tesla just made my Model 3 winter experience 5-10% better with a simple mobile app update. Weird times. @Tesla @elonmusk https://t.co/W5kIehe3Q9 pic.twitter.com/lr3H9tli5D — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) December 22, 2018

In addition to the remote heating feature, Tesla has also rolled out a new option that allows you to schedule a service appointment from within the application. You can set the date, time and location most convenient for you, as well as give Tesla an idea of what your service request is about. Take note that some days may not be available, because they're already fully booked or some other reason. Both features are now out with version 3.8.0 of Tesla's mobile app, though you'll also have to update your vehicle's software if you want to switch on your heated seats from afar.