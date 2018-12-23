Tesla will ensure you get the full tax credit if it misses delivery

Even those who don't receive their Teslas before the year ends can still take advantage of the $7,500 federal tax incentive in full. That tax credit will still be halved when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. However, company chief Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the automaker will cover the difference in case it can't deliver in the next few days if it said it would -- so long as the "customer made good faith efforts" to receive the vehicle before 2019. It's not entirely clear what he means by "good faith efforts," but it could simply be a case of being available to receive the delivery this holiday season.
Tesla has released all cars for sale where original customer can't take delivery before year end, as well as test drive / display cars, which cost less.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2018
Reminder to US buyers that $7500 tax credit drops in half in 8 days. Order online at https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr or visit stores.
If Tesla committed delivery & customer made good faith efforts to receive before year end, Tesla will cover the tax credit difference— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2018
In mid-December, Tesla started selling all cars where original buyers can't take delivery before 2018 ends. While that gave more people the opportunity to purchase a Tesla before the tax incentive it can offer is cut in half, some prospective customers might have been deterred by the fact that the automaker can take weeks to deliver orders. Now, they can make a last-minute purchase and still maximize the federal tax credit, thanks to Tesla's efforts to entice those still unsure whether to get one of its EVs.