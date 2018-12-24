Snapchat lenses now officially work on dogs

Let's not kid ourselves, you've tried to use Snapchat's lenses on your dog before. Even if you've managed to make it work, Snapchat hasn't technically dog-friendly at the time. After adding lenses for cats last month, Snapchat announced that its camera will recognize dog faces just like it does humans. That means you can spend the holidays snapping better pictures of your family's pooch with animated pizza or reindeer antlers on its head.