What's on TV: 'Deadly Class,' 'The Orville' and 'I Feel Bad'

Besides the holiday celebrations, there are a number of notable premieres and finales on TV this week. Syfy will air Deadly Class with a group of teens being raised to lead crime families (you can actually watch the first episode on YouTube right now before the official premiere January 16th), while Netflix features Selection Day, the story of top cricket prospects. Season finales include Escape at Dannemora, Van Helsing and I Feel Bad, while White Boy Rick arrives on Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).