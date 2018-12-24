What's on TV: 'Deadly Class,' 'The Orville' and 'I Feel Bad'

Besides the holiday celebrations, there are a number of notable premieres and finales on TV this week. Syfy will air Deadly Class with a group of teens being raised to lead crime families (you can actually watch the first episode on YouTube right now before the official premiere January 16th), while Netflix features Selection Day, the story of top cricket prospects. Season finales include Escape at Dannemora, Van Helsing and I Feel Bad, while White Boy Rick arrives on Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Bad Times at the El Royale (4K)
- White Boy Rick
- Deadpool 1+ 2
- Night School (4K)
- A.X.L.
- The Go-Getters
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Uncanny Valley (Switch)
- Aaero (Switch)
- Omega Strike (Switch)
- Super Treasure Arena (Switch)
Monday
- Standup and Away! with Brian Regan (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Broncos/Raiders, ESPN, 8:15 PM
Tuesday
- Thunder/Rockets, ABC, 3 PM
- 76ers/Celtics, ABC, 5:30 PM
- Lakers/Warriors, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Call the Midwife: Holiday Special, PBS, 9 PM
Wednesday
- Alexa & Katie (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS, 8 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
Thursday
- Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- I Feel Bad (season finale), NBC, 8 & 8:30 PM
Friday
- Last One Laughing (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Selection Day (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
- Instant Hotel (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Monster Mountain (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- La Node de 12 Anos, Netflix, 3 AM
- When Angels Sleep, Netflix, 3 AM
- Niko and the Sword of Light (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Midnight, Texas (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- The Wrong Teacher, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
- Popstar's Best of 2018, CW, 9 PM
- Z Nation (season finale), Syfy, 9 PM
- Van Helsing (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
- ELeague: Rocket League 2018 Grand Final, TBS, 11 PM
Saturday
- Memories of the Alhambra (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan, ESPN, 12 PM
- Cotton Bowl: Clemson/Notre Dame, ESPN, 4 PM
- Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 8 PM
Sunday
- The Orville (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 9 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Discontinued, CW, 9:30 PM
- Deadly Class (series premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
- Dirty John, Bravo, 10 PM
- Escape at Dannemora (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]