UK military's bomb disposal robots come with haptic feedback

Seeing as bomb disposal requires a high level of dexterity, especially when dealing with potentially booby-trapped improvised explosive devices, haptic feedback could be just what experts need. The four machines delivered to the British Army are but a small fraction of what the UK military ordered from military contractor Harris. In addition to haptic feedback, the unmanned robot called T7 also comes equipped with HD cameras and all-terrain treads.

The military received the first four machines after an extensive eight-week trial in the UK and the US, where they had to pass a series of battlefield missions, as well as weightlifting and dexterity tasks, among many other tests. Col. Zac Scott, Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal chief, explained:

"The Harris T7 harnesses cutting-edge technology to provide EOD operators with unprecedented levels of mobility and dexterity. It represents a step-change in capability for our service personnel and it will save lives."

Scott and his team are expected to receive 52 more machines as part of a £55 million (US$70 million) military contract.