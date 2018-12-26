AMC's MoviePass rival ends 2018 with more than 600,000 subscribers

The growth rate hasn't tapered off much, either. A-List had 400,000 subscribers as of October, and cracked the symbolic 500,000 mark in November.

It's not hard to understand why the service has fared well. It's run by a large theater operator that has avoided MoviePass' numerous problems, including its constantly changing pricing, outages and movie restrictions. In many ways, the larger question is whether or not AMC can keep the momentum going. Remember, it's crowing about these figures mere days before it raises prices in multiple states. The rate hike isn't steep, but it might cool enthusiasm for the service.