Android Pie rolling out now to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

The official update to Android Pie comes after OnePlus launched an open beta period to test the new OS on the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Shortly after the beta, an official update was made available for Chinese users. While the 5 and 5T get to make the jump to Pie and the OnePlus 6 got a Pie update almost immediately, there's been no word on whether the rest of the company's lineup will be getting the upgrade any time soon.

With today's announcement, the OnePlus 5 and 5T join Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ in getting the call up to Android Pie. Samsung started rolling out the update to its flagship smartphones earlier this week, even though Pie wasn't scheduled to be made available for the devices until January 2019.