Sony winds down 2018 with a look at your PS4 gaming history

The feature is apparently Europe-focused for now, and Sony warns that you're opting in to marketing emails when you create your video (you can unsubscribe later). You'll also have to wait up to 24 hours before receiving your clip.

However, there are some upshots beyond receiving a summary of your gaming past. Kotaku pointed out that you can potentially extrapolate total player counts based on the number of people who've completed a trophy and its relative rarity. FIFA is relatively popular with over 30 million players in its two most recent incarnations, while the rough-around-the-edges Fallout 76 has about 407,000. Take that data with a grain of salt, though. It doesn't include some of the newest games, and it doesn't factor in criteria like used games. It does, however, give you ballpark figures for what people are really playing on the PS4.

If there's an issue, it's simply that the stats might show you more than you care to see. Do you really want to know how many hours of your life were spent in Call of Duty matches? In some cases, it might serve more as a reminder to take a break than a celebration of your gaming prowess.