Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Don Arnold via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Apple may start building the iPhone XS and XR in India next year

Foxconn will assemble the most expensive iPhone models in the country.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
1h ago in Business
Comments
213 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Don Arnold via Getty Images

Apple will reportedly start building its most expensive phones, including the iPhone X, XS and XR, in India starting in 2019, according to Reuters. Assembly of the devices will take place at a plant in Sriperumbudur operated by controversial tech manufacturing firm Foxconn. Apple has struggled to gain footing in the region where the company has faced slow sales and an executive exodus.

This won't be Apple's first venture into manufacturing in India. The company began having the iPhone SE and 6S assembled within the country's borders back in 2017 but hasn't been able to make much of a dent with the lower-end devices. It's been hard for Apple to bring its higher-end line into the region because of high tariffs placed on imported smartphones by the Indian government. In order to bypass those costs, Apple will make its iPhone X line of devices in the country rather than trying to import them.

While Apple holds about 13 percent of the smartphone market share worldwide, it has just two percent of the market in India according to a Bloomberg report earlier this year. It moved fewer than one million devices in the country during the first half of 2018, so expanding its lineup probably can't make things any worse.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr