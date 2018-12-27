Classic puzzler 'Lemmings' returns as a free-to-play mobile game

It's been a long time since there was a Lemmings game on phones, but the clear-a-path game is back -- albeit with some catches. Sony and Sad Puppy have released the simply-titled Lemmings for Android and iOS (no, no PlayStation), offering that familiar experience of saving self-destructive creatures through their talents. The interface has logically been adapted to touchscreens, and Sad Puppy has gone so far as to design levels with vertical phone and tablet screens in mind. On the surface, at least, it's a dose of nostalgia for people who grew up on Psygnosis games, with a few modern twists like collectible "tribes" and online tournaments.