Image credit: Sad Puppy/PlayStation Europe, Flickr
Classic puzzler 'Lemmings' returns as a free-to-play mobile game

You'll need to make a purchase to enjoy the game as intended.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago in Mobile
It's been a long time since there was a Lemmings game on phones, but the clear-a-path game is back -- albeit with some catches. Sony and Sad Puppy have released the simply-titled Lemmings for Android and iOS (no, no PlayStation), offering that familiar experience of saving self-destructive creatures through their talents. The interface has logically been adapted to touchscreens, and Sad Puppy has gone so far as to design levels with vertical phone and tablet screens in mind. On the surface, at least, it's a dose of nostalgia for people who grew up on Psygnosis games, with a few modern twists like collectible "tribes" and online tournaments.

However, there's a catch: the new Lemmings is free-to-play, and it relies on both ads and in-app purchases to make money. You only have a certain amount of "energy" to expend, and topping it up either requires waiting or spending real cash. At least you can spend $7 to get unlimited energy -- you're not stuck pumping money into it like an arcade machine. Just know that the free base game is more of a demo than anything else.

