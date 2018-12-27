Disney's 'Star Wars' theme park trailer takes you inside its rides

The rides, like the new movies, offer a mix of old and new elements from the Star Wars universe. You'll be co-piloting the Millennium Falcon in one attraction and come face to face with Kylo Ren during a battle between the Resistance and First Order in the other. Aside from the hyperbole from Disney and LucasFilm execs -- "jaw-dropping," "incredibly emotional" and "epic" are all thrown about -- the clip also features snippets of John Williams' new score for the park.

Disney previously said the theme park would transport visitors to the "never before seen" Planet Batuu -- a remote outpost that once served as a trading port. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open its doors next summer at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and later in the fall at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.