The Morning After: 'Doom' meets Roomba

Pick a side.Smart displays came into their own in 2018

If Amazon hadn't pioneered the Echo, Google might have never come out with its own line of speakers and displays. And if it wasn't for Google making competitive products, Amazon might never have improved the Echo and Echo Show with more robust features.

FYITesla's Supercharger network will cover all of Europe in 2019

While encouraging potential Tesla owners to get their purchase in before the end of the year, Elon Musk addressed some charging concerns. According to Musk, next year the Supercharger network will stretch "From Ireland to Kiev (Ukraine), from Norway to Turkey."

Ho ho ho.Turn your Roomba's travels into 'Doom' maps

Here's one way to celebrate Doom's 25th anniversary: make your robot sketch out new levels. Game developer Rich Whitehouse has developed a script that translates your floors (mapped by Roomba) to playable maps for the original (aka the really old) Doom. You can customize the experience by specifying the quantities of enemies, weapons and pickups you'll accept.

It also comes with a 3D camera to help slim down the entire body.Honor's 'hole-punch' View 20 will get a Moschino edition

Honor's recent teaser event gave away pretty much all the secrets of its new View 20 smartphone: It has a 25-megapixel punched-hole front camera and a 48-megapixel rear camera. Honor clearly just wanted to announce its "hole screen" technology before Samsung and Huawei. Now, Honor can go over all the finer details. The company plans to price the View 20 in China starting from 2,999 yuan (about $435) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version -- we expect global launch dates and prices early in 2019.

But wait, there's more...

