VW's mobile quick charging station is a juice pack for your EV

It can also serve as a permanent station when it's plugged into supplies up to 30kW. In those cases, it can be completely green and recharge through solar or wind power. It could also be helpful for taking some of the burden off the local electrical grid at peak hours.

You might not see the mobile charging station for a while. The first units could be up and running in VW's home town of Wolfsburg in the first half of 2019, but only as part of a pilot project. You'll see the stations in "other cities and communities" in 2020. Even so, it could be crucial to filling the gaps in charging infrastructure as EVs hit the mainstream. You wouldn't have to plan stadium visits around your car's battery levels.