Wirecutter's best deals: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to $55

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

Available for $100, this is a very nice drop for the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless from a typical street price of $150 (we saw this deal for the first time during Cyber Monday). If you loathe wires getting in the way of your gaming, the Cloud Flight Wireless is an excellent alternative to wired options at this price. Also at Best Buy for the same price.

The HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless is the wireless headset pick in our guide to the best gaming headset. Dennis Burger wrote, "While it isn't perfect, the new HyperX Cloud Flight is our new top pick for cable-haters for a number of reasons. It delivers good audio performance, fantastic range, exceptional comfort, fantastic battery life, and simple setup. We would prefer to see more intuitive controls, as well as audible notifications for things like battery life, and the lack of a replaceable battery is a bit of a bummer. But the pros outweigh the cons with this one, especially for the price.

Street price: $70; deal price: $55

If you're an avid Switch user, our controller pick for long sessions could become a go-to option for you. It's more comfortable to grip than Joy-Cons and supports both motion controls and Amiibo scanning. We've posted previous deals as low as $50, so while this isn't a new low, it's still a nice drop if you play a lot of single-player games with the Switch docked.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is our pick for long gaming sessions in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Joy-Con grip that comes with the Switch makes the two Joy-Cons into a decent controller, but if you're planning to play a lot of Mario or Zelda, you owe it to yourself to buy Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller. It's a wireless controller similar to Microsoft's Xbox One controller, and its joysticks, face buttons, shoulder buttons, and triggers are all more comfortable and satisfying than the ones on the Joy-Cons, especially for long play sessions. It also supports all the same motion controls and Amiibo scanning features as the Joy-Cons, for the games that need it. It costs between $60 and $70, which is a little expensive, but if you play lots of single-player games with the Switch in its dock, it's definitely worth it."

Street price: $160; deal price: $113

At $113, this is the lowest price we've seen for this recommended rice cooker. The street price of the NS-TSC10, while initially lower, has recently trended between $150 and $170. We still speak well of this option in our guide, so at more than $40 less than our top pick with this discount, it's worth a look.

The Zojirushi NS-TSC10 is the former runner-up in our guide to the best rice cooker. Sabrina Imbler wrote, "We still love the Zojirushi NS-TSC10, our prior runner-up pick, and recommend it if the Neuro Fuzzy sells out. Like our top pick, the NS-TSC10 makes superb white, long-grain, and sticky rice. It costs nearly the same as the Neuro Fuzzy, and it performs almost as well. We prefer the Neuro Fuzzy's pot because it has handles, making it easier to lift while hot. Plus, the Neuro Fuzzy has a more advanced fuzzy-logic chip that can turn an atrociously mismeasured batch of rice into something edible. The NS-TSC10's quick-cook setting is around 10 minutes faster than the Neuro Fuzzy, but we imagine most people who care about their rice will use the normal cook settings anyway, which make considerably better-quality rice."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.