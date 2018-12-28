Dell is once again a publicly traded company

After spending almost six years as a private company, Dell made its return to publicly traded life Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. It revealed earlier this year it would once again go public after buying back VMware tracking shares in a complex, almost-$24 billion deal that helped it skip the typical IPO process. Dell opened at $46, and closed down slightly at $45.41.
In 2013, CEO Michael Dell and Silver Lake teamed up to take Dell private with a $24.4 billion buyout. Following a solid spell where revenue has bloomed and losses have shrunk, Dell felt the time was right for a return to the stock market. Along with its solid PC business, Dell has made strides in the enterprise and cloud computing arenas, following its takeover of EMC a few years ago.