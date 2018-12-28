Porsche's most premium EV will cost over $130,000

Porsche's Taycan will apparently come in three variants -- and the top-of-the-line model will set you back as much as $130,000. The automaker opened a deposit option program for its first all-electric vehicle, formerly known as Mission E, in mid-2018. After The Drive editor-at-large Alex Roy signed up to place a deposit, a local brand ambassador told him in an email that Porsche will build three models, namely a base Taycan, a four-wheel drive model called the Taycan 4s and its most premium one called the Taycan Turbo.
It appears the performance version of the Porsche Taycan EV will be branded "Turbo".— Alex Roy (@AlexRoy144) December 26, 2018
Because ICE nomenclature is how one converts customers to EV.
🤔 pic.twitter.com/R181DyaAYu
The term "turbo" is commonly associated with internal combustion engines -- you know, the kind of engines that burn gasoline. It's a curious choice, since Taycan is supposed to be an all-electric car. As Roy noted, though, the automaker uses "Turbo" for its most expensive options, and that's exactly what the Taycan Turbo is for this lineup. At $130,000, it will cost around $40,000 more than the other two models: the base Taycan will apparently be priced in the low $90,000s, while the 4s will have a price tag in the upper $90,000s. That puts their pricing in the same range as Tesla's more expensive Model S and X options, which doesn't come as a surprise since they're supposed to be a direct competitor to those vehicles.