Porsche's most premium EV will cost over $130,000

It appears the performance version of the Porsche Taycan EV will be branded "Turbo".



Because ICE nomenclature is how one converts customers to EV.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/R181DyaAYu — Alex Roy (@AlexRoy144) December 26, 2018

The term "turbo" is commonly associated with internal combustion engines -- you know, the kind of engines that burn gasoline. It's a curious choice, since Taycan is supposed to be an all-electric car. As Roy noted, though, the automaker uses "Turbo" for its most expensive options, and that's exactly what the Taycan Turbo is for this lineup. At $130,000, it will cost around $40,000 more than the other two models: the base Taycan will apparently be priced in the low $90,000s, while the 4s will have a price tag in the upper $90,000s. That puts their pricing in the same range as Tesla's more expensive Model S and X options, which doesn't come as a surprise since they're supposed to be a direct competitor to those vehicles.