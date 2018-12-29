The Morning After: 'Black Mirror: Baldersnatch'

So what's next?The Essential Phone is effectively discontinued

Essential confirmed that it is out of stock of the PH-1 and won't be producing more. "We are sold out of Essential Phone on essential.com and won't be adding any new inventory," a spokesperson for the company said. "We are now hard at work on our next mobile product and will continue to sell accessories and provide speedy software updates and customer support to our existing community."

Sugar puffs or frosties?Netflix's interactive 'Black Mirror' movie is streaming now

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch marks the first time the streaming company's used interactivity on a show that's not aimed at kids. It's set in the UK during the mid-80s as a programmer tries to develop a story-led videogame. We'd tell you more, but it's probably worth taking a dive through its various pathways to dig up every Easter Egg -- like a ZX Spectrum game Nohzdyve that you can download and play yourself via emulator -- for yourself.

Sign up for a daily newsletter of the most important stories in tech.

Subscribe

Clever AI can trump an impressive specs sheet.How Google software won 2018

When it comes to Google's products, software can not only make up for lackluster hardware, but even give the company's devices an edge over competing gadgets. This year, Google delivered thoughtful software and truly helpful AI that made some of its otherwise mediocre devices surprisingly compelling. Hear Cherlynn Low out.

Good luck!Bad Password: So, you got an IoT device for the holidays

IoT devices are at once a grotesquerie for the security- and privacy-conscious, and a delicious, convenient poison. And chances are pretty good you got one as a holiday gift.

Pick a side.Smart displays came into their own in 2018

If Amazon hadn't pioneered the Echo, Google might have never come out with its own line of speakers and displays. And if it wasn't for Google making competitive products, Amazon might never have improved the Echo and Echo Show with more robust features.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.