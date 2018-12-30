AT&T portable battery will charge both your Apple Watch and iPhone

Apple's AirPower charging mat may be a no-show, but that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you want a multi-device charger from a big-name brand. Entries at both the FCC and the Wireless Power Consortium have revealed that AT&T is working on the Power Drum, a portable wireless charger and battery bank meant to top up both an Apple Watch and a recent iPhone (or really, any Qi-compatible smartphone). While the concept isn't completely novel, it's very compact -- the biggest issue is the 3,000mAh battery, which could handle an overnight stay but not much more.
The hardware will offer speedier 10W wireless charging for phones that can handle it (officially, Samsung devices), although it can dial back to the 7.5W that iPhones support.
There's no mention of when the Power Drum would ship, but AT&T's own documentation has the accessory selling for $100. The carrier is clearly betting that the two-in-one role and name recognition will justify the price to people who'd either have to find an alternative online or buy two gadgets.