AT&T portable battery will charge both your Apple Watch and iPhone

The hardware will offer speedier 10W wireless charging for phones that can handle it (officially, Samsung devices), although it can dial back to the 7.5W that iPhones support.

There's no mention of when the Power Drum would ship, but AT&T's own documentation has the accessory selling for $100. The carrier is clearly betting that the two-in-one role and name recognition will justify the price to people who'd either have to find an alternative online or buy two gadgets.