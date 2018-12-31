Google aims to fix laggy interface on Chrome OS tablets

Developers noticed that a lot of lag in the tablet's overview mode stems from the performance-intensive way it draws rounded corners. When you take them away, performance jumps significantly even on the Celeron-based entry-level Pixel Slate. This might not solve every issue with lag, but it could at least improve the experience for tablet users who have to enter overview mode on a frequent basis.

Just when you might get a fix is another story. Google has labeled the lag issue as a high priority, but the discussion thread on the topic started in early November. A solution might not be right around the corner. If and when it does show up, though, it could be welcome for anyone who likes the thought of a Chrome OS tablet but wants software that lives up to the hardware's potential.