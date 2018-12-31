Hubble telescope 'mother' Nancy Grace Roman dies

Roman also broke ground in other areas. On top of being the first chief astronomer, she was the first woman executive at NASA. In 1962, she also led the team behind NASA's first successful astronomical mission, Orbiting Solar Observatory-1. As the Washington Post noted, Roman was interested in space at an early age and encouraged women to pursue education in math and science in light of the resistance she faced when becoming an astronomer.

She also helped with missions for Earth-mapping satellites and other orbiting observatories. All told, Roman played an important role not just in running the early NASA, but in setting its current course -- many of the cosmic discoveries made in recent years can be attributed to the use of spaceborne telescopes. She'll be missed.