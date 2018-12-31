Popsugar’s celebrity look-alike app is leaking users’ photos

The photos that #Twinning users upload to the app are kept in an Amazon Web Services storage bucket, TechCrunch reports. According to the publication, the web address for that storage bucket can be found in the #Twinning website's code and once you plug it into a web browser, you then have access to any of the photos users have uploaded.

While this may not be the most egregious instance of a privacy violation, it's just another example, in a year full of them, of how little control we have over our data. And since privacy is now on so many people's minds, it's a little confusing as to why Popsugar would allow such an easily avoidable oversight.

TechCrunch reached out to Popsugar about the leak, but said it hadn't yet heard back.