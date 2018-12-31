What's on TV: NYE, 'A Series of Unfortunate Events,' and 'Young Justice'

After the various New Year's Eve countdowns lead us into 2019, Netflix will kick off the year with its latest season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, as well as Tidying Up with Marie Kondo -- if you're looking for a fresh start then that's your show. The Rock's reality competition show Titan Games starts this week, and DC's streaming service has a new season of Young Justice. Finally, on Sunday night after the bowl games are mostly over NBC will air The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).