What's on TV: NYE, 'A Series of Unfortunate Events,' and 'Young Justice'

After the various New Year's Eve countdowns lead us into 2019, Netflix will kick off the year with its latest season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, as well as Tidying Up with Marie Kondo -- if you're looking for a fresh start then that's your show. The Rock's reality competition show Titan Games starts this week, and DC's streaming service has a new season of Young Justice. Finally, on Sunday night after the bowl games are mostly over NBC will air The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Bad Times at the El Royale (4K)
- Night School (4K)
- Ken Burns: The Civil War
- A.X.L.
- Bluefin
- Tell Them Willie Boy is Here
- Don't Sink (Switch)
- Dreamwalker (Switch)
- Xenon Valkyrie+ (Switch)
- Legendary Eleven (Xbox One)
- Fitness Boxing (Switch)
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Switch)
Monday
- Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 Part 1, ABC, 8 PM
- Fox New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey Part 1, Fox, 8 PM
- A Toast to 2018, NBC, 8 PM
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 Part 2, ABC, 10 PM
- Fox New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey Part 2, Fox, 11 PM
- Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019, ABC, 11:30 PM
- NBC's New Year's Eve, NBC, 11:30 PM
Tuesday
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Comedians of the World (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Pinky Malinky, Netflix, 3 AM
- Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. UCF, ESPN, 1 PM
- Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 5 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN, 8:45 PM
- The Gifted (winter premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Life Below Zero, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Profit, CNBC, 10 PM
Wednesday
- Call My Agent! (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Grown-ish (Season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
- The Masked Singer (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Nova (Season premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- Vikings, History, 9 PM
- Seal Team (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Criminal Minds (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- True Life/Now (series premiere), MTV, 10 PM
Thursday
- Tell Me A Story (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Gotham (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- The Titan Games (series premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Last Days of JFK Jr., ABC, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Surviving R. Kelly (series premiere), Lifetime, 9 & 10 PM
- Star Trek: Short Treks (season finale), CBS All Access, 9:30 PM
- S.W.A.T. (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- The Blacklist (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
Friday
- Beautiful Boy, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- El Potro: Unstoppable, Netflix, 3 AM
- And Breathe Normally, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lionheart, Netflix, 3 AM
- Young Justice (season premiere), DC Universe, 3 AM
- Fresh Off the Boat (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Macgyver (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Saving My Baby, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
- The Cool Kids (winter premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Speechless (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors, CW, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0 (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime, 9 & 10 PM
- Blue Bloods (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- Ron Funches: Giggle Fit, Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Colts/Texans AFC Wild Card, ESPN, 4:30 PM
- Seahawks/Cowboys NFC Wild Card, Fox, 8:15 PM
- Surviving R. Kelly (season finale), Lifetime, 9 & 10 PM
Sunday
- The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 8 PM
- God Friended Me (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- The Simpsons (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Bob's Burgers (winter premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Family Guy (winter premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 9 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- Rel, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Madam Secretary (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- Dirty John, Bravo, 10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]