Tell Google Assistant to 'make a donation' and it will

It's now particularly easy to donate to a worthy cause. Google Assistant has quietly introduced support for donations, whether it's through your phone or a smart speaker like the Home Hub. Ask Google to "make a donation" in the US and it'll let you pick a monetary amount and charity (from a group of recommended organizations). So long as you've enabled payments in Assistant, a contribution could be just moments away.
There are safeguards. On top of the Payments requirement, you'll still have to confirm a donation on your phone if you've used a smart speaker. That's still faster than wading through a website, though, and it might be easier than making a donation through Google Play on Android phones (which launched around the same time).