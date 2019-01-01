'Stranger Things' season three arrives July 4th

While we rang in 2019 on the East Coast, Netflix decided it was time to drop a new detail about one of its most-anticipated series, Stranger Things. An 80s-era rendition of Dick Clark's New Year's Eve broadcast revealed a premiere date for the show's third season: July 4th, 2019. Since you've probably seen the show you can expect that celebrations won't go exactly according to plan, while key art and the teaser trailer drop in a "One summer can change everything" tag line.

See you on Independence Day!