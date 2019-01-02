Meatless 'Beyond Burgers' come to Carl's Jr. restaurants

It's a big move for Beyond, and plant-based meat substitutes as a whole. Until now, the most reliable way to snag a Beyond Burger in the US was to buy a pack at Whole Foods. Now, you can grab one on impulse when you're out on the town. It also gives Beyond's rival Impossible Foods some fiercer competition. You can already eat Impossible burgers of various sizes at White Castle, Hopdoddy, Umami Burger at other well-known (if frequently regional) chains -- this gives you more options in more places. While you probably won't go out of your way to eat at Carl's as a result, this could prove tempting if you're trying to cut meat out of your diet.