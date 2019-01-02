Hacker forces Chromecasts and smart TVs to promote PewDiePie

As Google mentioned to CNET, this isn't really a flaw with the hardware or is casting functionality. It's a bad idea to expose many devices directly to the internet, particularly if they're meant solely for in-home purposes or deal with sensitive information. You can fix this simply by configuring your router to avoid leaving devices unnecessarily exposed (in this case, ports 8008 and 8443), and turn off features like Universal Plug and Play unless you need them.

In theory, this might alert people to basic missteps while plugging PewDiePie on the side. TheHackerGiraffe stressed that it's a relatively benign effort that doesn't reset devices or otherwise do serious damage. However, it's still something of a hassle -- especially for people who aren't technically knowledgeable enough to fix the issue themselves.