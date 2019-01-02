Netflix confirms it snatched Activision's CFO

In its own release, Activision confirmed that it fired Neumann for "violating his legal obligations" -- that is, breaking his employment contract to join Netflix. It's replacing Neumann with Dennis Durkin, who held Activision's CFO role between 2012 and 2017.

Drama notwithstanding, Neumann faces a significant challenge. The company is adding plenty of subscribers, but it's also spending billions of dollars to acquire and produce original shows. The new CFO will need to find a way to keep snapping up that content without bleeding too much cash. And simply speaking, he has a lot to live up to. Wells presided over dramatic growth at Netflix, and many will be watching to see if Neumann can keep the good times rolling.