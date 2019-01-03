YouTube will livestream both weekends of Coachella in April

YouTube is also Coachella's playlist partner for 2019. You'll be able to listen to tunes from performers, find emerging artists and delve into genre-based playlists on Coachella's site and app along with YouTube Music.

In addition, YouTube Music and Premium subscribers will have access to an exclusive number of passes when tickets go on sale Friday. Subscribers should receive an email with an access code before the sale starts at 2 PM ET. With a lineup including headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, the festival could sell out quickly yet again.

If you don't manage to pick up a pass for the California festival, you'll still be able to watch live performances from the likes of Solange Knowles, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., the 1975, Weezer, Zedd, Diplo, Khalid, Chvrches, Jaden Smith, Idris Elba (who's a DJ as well as an actor), Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin and Jon Hopkins without having to leave your couch.