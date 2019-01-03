DoorDash will make autonomous food deliveries with help from GM

Early this year, a testing program will kick off in San Francisco testing and improving the efficiency of food and grocery delivery via Cruise vehicles. It's the first major consumer-facing partnership for Cruise, which had in the past toyed with the idea of teaming up with Lyft, and subsequently Uber -- evidently it identified a more lucrative market in satisfying hangry customers than in teaming up with companies already under scrutiny for their autonomous efforts.

There's no word yet on exactly what the program will look like. It's certainly not the first of its kind, either. Oklahoma City stores have an autonomous grocery delivery service in the pipeline, Postmates already has a lunch delivery robot on the streets and Kroger has added driverless vehicles to its delivery fleet. It's no secret that autonomous vehicles will play a major role in the future of delivery, so it makes sense for DoorDash to get in on that sooner rather than later.