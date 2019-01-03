Google's Fuchsia OS will be able to run Android apps

"They differ from usual Android devices as they do not target specific hardware. They will produce a fuchsia package (.far file)," the rest of the memo reads. Presumably, that means users will be able to install the platform's version of Android Runtime on any kind of device running Fuchsia. Based on what we know about it thus far, Fuchsia will be able to run on PCs, phones and tablets and could eventually supplant Android and Chrome OS.

By giving Fuchsia the ability to access Android apps, people might be less resistant to switching to the new platform when the time comes. They won't have to worry about not having enough options to choose from and not having access to the applications they've been using for years.