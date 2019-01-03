Klipsch's true wireless earbuds charge in a Zippo-like case

The earbuds have oval tips and should last for around eight hours on a single charge, though that Zippo-style case can provide another 24 hours worth of power. You'll need to wait until at least June before you can pick up a pair for yourself.

Klipsch's T5 line includes a variety of earphones, including a wired set, tethered wireless earbuds and a neckband option. They'll cost between $59-199 and will be available in the spring. The company also plans to show off five new soundbars and more Heritage Wireless speakers.