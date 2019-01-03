'The Punisher' season two arrives on Netflix January 18th

Netflix is beefing up its already sizeable slate of new shows and movies this month with the long-awaited arrival of The Punisher's second season. The streaming service announced the January 18th release date with an intense teaser trailer.
There's a chance this could be The Punisher's swansong as Netflix has canceled several of its other Marvel series. But fans will get at least one more chance to delve into Frank Castle's story, where it seems he'll have to confront old frenemy Billy Russo yet again.