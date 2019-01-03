Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Whirlpool
Whirlpool will let you control appliances with your Wear OS watch

You'll be able to adjust your oven, washer and dryer settings from your wrist.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
29m ago in Home
Whirlpool

At CES last year, Whirlpool announced Alexa and Google Assistant support for its smart appliances, and noted it was working on an Apple Watch app. This time around, the company has revealed plans for more ways to control its smart home products with Wear OS support, which will arrive later this year.

You'll be able to use your watch to monitor and control your oven, adjust an active laundry cycle on the fly and keep tabs on your dryer. Whirlpool plans to announce several smart home products at CES, so it seems more devices you can control with your watch will arrive in the near future.

