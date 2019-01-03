Wirecutter's best deals: Save $100 on an Apple HomePod

Street price: $70; deal price: $60

If you're looking to get into multicolor smart bulbs but don't have a lot to spend, this is a solid price for this recommended two-bulb kit with control hub. You'll sacrifice a small amount of brightness and Apple HomeKit functionality versus our other picks, but these light bulbs are still app-controllable and a nice value proposition. The typical street price averages around $70, reflective of an $80 full price and regular sales at $60, including during this past year's holiday season. We've only seen this kit lower on one occasion.

The Sengled Element Color Plus kit is our budget pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser wrote, "Sengled's Element Color Plus smart light system is a little like Philips Hue's in that it uses a Zigbee mesh network and a small hub to connect the lights. Although the lights aren't quite as bright as Hue's and the colors appear a little less rich, the bulbs are considerably cheaper and work similarly to more expensive ones, but with fewer features. The app includes only a few basic schedules and routines, but you can integrate them with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and to take advantage of all of the smart-home features of those systems. The bulbs are reliable and setup is simple, but they're not as expandable as other systems."

Street price: $30; deal price: $21

Down to $21, this is the lowest price we've seen on this bathroom scale, discounted just in time to tackle your resolutions in 2019. While this model doesn't offer some of the bells and whistles of smart scales (which we cover in a different guide), it's notable because of how well it affordably does what it's supposed to do—provide accurate readings.

The EatSmart Precision CalPal is the top pick in our guide to the best bathroom scales. Shannon Palus and Melanie Pinola wrote, "Our pick for best basic digital scale offers the essential features most people need in a scale—and then some. It's comfortable to stand on, the backlit display is one of the largest available (3.5 inches), it has a 440-pound weight capacity, and it turns on and off instantly. Weight readings are accurate and sensitive, detecting weight changes as small as 0.4 pound when other scales couldn't. The scale is backed by a confidence-inspiring two-year warranty, too. Also, although it's a relatively inexpensive bathroom scale, the EatSmart CalPal offers a few more features than just your weight reading, including last reading and memory for up to four people."

Street price: $60; deal price: $48 w/ code EMCTUTW36

The TP-Link Archer A7 Router is available for a great price of $48 when you use code EMCTUTW36 at checkout. Typically priced around $70, this drop takes it a few dollars lower than typical deal pricing. We recommend this router for smaller spaces, and though it lacks band steering, we cite it as our favorite model under $100.

The TP-Link Archer A7 is the budget pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi router for most people. Jim Salter and Joel Santo Domingo wrote, "The TP-Link Archer A7 is just what we look for in an inexpensive router. Although it doesn't offer band steering, and its 5 GHz range is shorter than that of our top pick and runner-up, it's a solid router that kept our test devices reliably connected. If you have a smaller space with relatively few obstructions, and you're willing to use separate network names for your 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, you can get almost the performance of a high-end router at about half the cost."

Street price: $350; deal price: $250

Recommended as a high-performance wireless speaker in our review, the Apple HomePod is back down to $250, one of the better prices we've seen for it. Though it is less broadly compatible with music services than many of its non-Apple competitors, at this price with a bonus it merits more attention, especially if you live in an Apple household or aspire to have one. This deal includes 3 months of Apple Music, a $30 value.

The Apple HomePod is an option we recommend for Apple loyalists (if you understand its limitations) in our piece on it. Jon Chase wrote, "Apple's HomePod is the best-sounding wireless smart speaker available, and you can control it by voice using Apple's virtual assistant, Siri. But the HomePod is worth considering only if you're an iPhone owner and a subscriber to Apple Music (or are willing to be)—don't buy it if you want to keep streaming Spotify. It does a lot of things right, but because it also has a long list of flaws, we don't believe it's the best smart speaker for most people."

