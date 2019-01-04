ASUS unveils its first Chrome OS tablet

Next entry in the list is the Chromebook Flip C214 -- a follow-up to the C213 -- which also has a rugged exterior, spill-proof keyboard and a 360-degree hinge. Since it's meant to be used as a laptop or as a tablet, ASUS placed its world-view camera in the bottom right corner of the palm rest for ease of use when in tablet mode. It's powered by Intel N4000 or N4100 Celeron processor, has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD or via external storage through its USB Type-A port.

The remaining two models are both laptops with 180-degree hinges, so they can lie flat and allow groups of students to work together using one device. C204 has an 11.6-inch HD display, while C403 has a 14-inch HD display. Both models come with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, as well as a microSD card slot. The C204 will be powered by an Intel dual-core Celeron processor, but ASUS didn't specify the C403's CPU, other than saying that it's also dual-core. We'll see the devices and know more at CES 2019, where the tech giant will showcase them before their launch in the coming months.