B&O made a wireless charging case for its all-wireless earphones

The latest case can charge the earphones fully three times over, bumping total playback time from 12 hours with the original case (which offered two full charges) to 16 hours. LEDs on the front and back make both the charging state and number of remaining full charges clear. If you prefer to charge the typical way, it has a USB-C port and cable. Meanwhile, the inside now has a brushed aluminum inlay, which matches the case's color.

The charging pad is also made with leather and brushed aluminum. It can top up your phone as well as your case, and it supports regular and fast charging (5W or 10W).

B&O released the original E8, its first true wireless earphones, in 2017. The latest version (which offers some design tweaks) will be available in black, indigo blue, natural and limestone with matching charging cases for $350/€350/£300 starting February 14th. Bang & Olufsen hasn't revealed pricing for its wireless charging pads, which will be available in April in the same colors. If you already have a set of E8s, you can pick up the wireless charging case for $200.