Bethesda resolves lawsuit claiming 'Westworld' ripped off 'Fallout Shelter'

Bethesda originally worked with Behavior on Fallout Shelter. It claimed in its lawsuit that Behavior copied its code "to compress its development timeline, reduce costs and quickly bring the Westworld mobile game to market." Westworld even contained the same bugs earlier versions of Fallout Shelter had, it said.

Unfortunately, the companies didn't reveal what they meant by "amicably" resolving the lawsuit and what kind of deal they hashed out, if any. According to Polygon, though, a notice filed in federal court on December 12th said issue has been resolved and that both sides agreed to pay for their attorney's fees. Further, Bethesda reportedly "dismissed its claims with prejudice," and in legal terms, that means the plaintiff can no longer file another case on the same claim.