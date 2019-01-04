Hyundai imagines a future where EVs can charge themselves

In a concept video the companies have unveiled, they showed how they plan to combine wireless charging with their Automated Valet Parking System. An app will be able to tell owners if there's a public charger in a building, after which they can simply step out and send a command to the vehicle to find an available charger. The EV will then charge itself through wireless magnetic induction and then automatically move to an empty parking spot when its battery reaches 100 percent to make way for the next vehicle in line. Its owner, who'll know once it's done through real-time updates via the application, can then summon the EV back using the same app.

The system is just a concept at the moment, and it'll probably take years before anybody can use it. That is, if the automakers decides to go through with its development. In their announcement, Hyundai and Kia said they're "considering on commercializing the technology upon the launch of level 4 autonomous vehicles around year 2025."