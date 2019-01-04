Marriott breach included 5 million unencrypted passport numbers

In a statement released Friday, the hotel chain said the "upper limit" for the number of potentially compromised guests is around 383 million, though it's likely that some of those records are duplicates. Regardless, the breach affected a lot of people who have stayed at Marriot hotels and exposed personal and financial information. As for passports, Marriot said approximately 5.25 million unencrypted passport numbers and 20.3 million encrypted passport numbers were accessed in the breach.

The FBI is currently looking into the Marriott hack. Last month, the New York Times reported that preliminary results of an investigation into the breach suggested it may have been part of a Chinese intelligence operation. While China denied any role in the attack against Marriott, the NSA recently warned about increased hacking activity from the country.