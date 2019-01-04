Neutrogena app 3D scans your face to create perfect-fit sheet masks

The iOS app, called MaskiD, uses the TrueDepth camera in the iPhone X, XS and XR to capture a 3D image of your face, and create a sheet mask that fits it perfectly. The app doesn't have to be used in conjunction with the 360 Skin Tool, but pairing them up will help the app determine the best combination of ingredients for your skin's needs. The system uses five ingredients -- ranging from smoothing hyaluronic acid to exfoliating stabilized glucosamine -- that are 3D printed onto the mask in the exact places (forehead, cheeks, nose, chin, and so on) that need them.

Anyone who's ever used a sheet mask will be well aware of the logistical fiasco involved in actually getting it on your face. Either the eye slits are in the wrong position, or you've got too much face (or not enough), and the upper lip band always ends up in your mouth, somehow. So while sheet masks are effective in theory, the whole experience is never as soothing and regenerative as Instagram's beauty influencers would have you believe. MaskiD puts pay to that -- and that's a significant obstacle to overcome.

MaskiD will be sold exclusively on Neutrogena.com to shoppers in the US from summer this year. Unsurprisingly, there's already a waiting list, so your first encounter with the product will inevitably be via tutorials on Instagram. But as with all things in the beauty biz, where one leads, another will soon follow. It might not be too long until we say goodbye to sloppily-sized sheet masks forever.